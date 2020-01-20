Corvallis Culinary Week begins under new management

Corvallis Culinary Week, which began Sunday and wraps up Saturday, is under new management this year, but is still offering locals a chance to get a taste of some of Corvallis’ best restaurants.

Jennifer Moreland, executive director of the Downtown Corvallis Association, said prior to this year Visit Corvallis ran the event, but this year they decided it was outside their mandate as an organization meant to promote tourism.

“They are funded by a transient room tax, so their motto is 'heads in beds,'” she said.

However, she said since many of the restaurants that participate in the event are in Downtown Corvallis, it was a good fit for the DCA and the organization took over the event this year.

“We do a lot of events for retailers downtown, but we didn’t have any heavily restaurant based events,” she said.

Moreland said the event appeals to visitors, but it’s also a good opportunity for locals to try places they haven’t been before.

“Corvallis Culinary Week is a week long event where we showcase all the best that Corvallis restaurants have to offer,” she said.