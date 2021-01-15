Corvallis Culinary Month looks to give boost to local restaurants

Corvallis Culinary Week has transformed into Corvallis Culinary Month this year as the local restaurant industry seeks a bigger boost during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“This year, we’re doing a theme where it’s ‘Support Your Local Restaurants,’” said Jennifer Moreland, executive director of the Downtown Corvallis Association, which is organizing the event.
During the promotion, which started Monday and runs through Jan. 31, restaurants create specialty plates with a certain wow factor that aren’t offered regularly. Main entrees are offered for $10 at breakfast and lunch or $15 at dinner.
“We get a chance to show off and do something really accessible,” said Morgan Orr, owner of the Brass Monkey, 130 S.W. First St. in Corvallis. She said that Corvallis Culinary Month was more important than ever this year.
The Brass Monkey is offering two specials for the event, a bison and chanterelle mushroom pasta for $15, as well as an orange- and cardamom-infused olive oil cake topped with whiskey vanilla whipped cream for $10. The popular bar is currently open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Corvallis Culinary Week is usually a big hit for local businesses, bringing in extra revenue and exposure, Orr and Moreland said. That’s in part because it comes during a time of year that is usually quiet, as residents are recovering from the holidays. The promotion attracts regular patrons who check out the specials. New customers also come through the doors to try food at an affordable price, as well as enjoy the atmosphere of restaurants.
The atmosphere at restaurants is limited right now due to the pandemic, of course. Some of the participating businesses have outside seating, but all will be offering to-go orders, Moreland said.
Though organized by the downtown association, Corvallis Culinary Month features restaurants in Corvallis that aren’t downtown, as well as eateries in Philomath and Monroe.
Participating businesses include: Sky High Brewing, the Peacock Bar & Grill, Long Timber Brewing, Bodhi, Dirt Road Brewing, Lupe’s Restaurant, the Biere Library, Common Fields, the Dizzy Hen, Cascade BBQ, Tacovore, Block 15, Bellhop, Magenta, Alley Gyros, Eats & Treats, Castor, WiseCracks Café, Bombs Away Café, New Morning Bakery, FireWorks Pub & Pizza, the Bistro at the Courtyard by Marriott, and the Stadium Grill at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Orr said she hopes that Corvallis Culinary Month will be uplifting and provide something engaging for the community this winter. “Everybody’s kind of holed up,” Orr said. “We all miss our community.”
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/CorvallisCulinary/. Contact individual restaurants for menus, hours and takeout information.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.