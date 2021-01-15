Corvallis Culinary Month looks to give boost to local restaurants

Corvallis Culinary Week has transformed into Corvallis Culinary Month this year as the local restaurant industry seeks a bigger boost during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“This year, we’re doing a theme where it’s ‘Support Your Local Restaurants,’” said Jennifer Moreland, executive director of the Downtown Corvallis Association, which is organizing the event.

During the promotion, which started Monday and runs through Jan. 31, restaurants create specialty plates with a certain wow factor that aren’t offered regularly. Main entrees are offered for $10 at breakfast and lunch or $15 at dinner.

“We get a chance to show off and do something really accessible,” said Morgan Orr, owner of the Brass Monkey, 130 S.W. First St. in Corvallis. She said that Corvallis Culinary Month was more important than ever this year.

The Brass Monkey is offering two specials for the event, a bison and chanterelle mushroom pasta for $15, as well as an orange- and cardamom-infused olive oil cake topped with whiskey vanilla whipped cream for $10. The popular bar is currently open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

