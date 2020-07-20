Corvallis crowdfunding group continues to feed residents for free and keep businesses afloat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A charitable group is still going strong to keep people in Corvallis fed and local restaurants open during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s On Us (IOU) Corvallis has hosted meals at 30 city restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops. Since the group’s GoFundMe campaign started on April 9, there have been an excess of 640 donors raising over $92,000. As of Friday, the group had spent close to $65,000 on free meals. They plan to donate the rest of the money by August.

“We're inspired by the community's enormous and consistent generosity,” said IOU co-founder Elizabeth Jones, “and our team would very much like to keep the program going through 2020 and beyond.”

IOU typically provides enough money to each restaurant they sponsor for 250 to-go meals. That food is handed out for free — no questions asked — to mid-valley residents.

“In many cases, restaurants have generously prepared more meals so that nobody leaves without one,” Jones said, “and either IOU has covered the extra cost or the restaurant has donated them.”

Enough people have taken advantage of the program, she added, that all the meals at each site have been given away in an hour or less and “no food has gone to waste.”