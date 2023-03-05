It’s been a long, busy year for a Corvallis couple with family and friends living in Ukraine.

Immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine, Mykhaylo “Misha” Zyryanov and his wife Hannah Bittner got to work, feeling that inaction wasn’t an option for either of them.

They stuffed bags and suitcases full of supplies for soldiers and medical workers and set out to help. Basing themselves in western Ukraine, they stayed mainly in Corvallis’ sister city of Uzhhorod, Zyryanov’s hometown. The couple had lived there before moving to the U.S.

Ukraine is Zyryanov’s homeland and it’s where the couple met and were married. Bittner is a private practice therapist who hails from Corvallis. She had traveled to Ukraine to teach English while she was an Oregon State University student. Zyryanov is a sales coach for a cellular company.

While in Ukraine, they made frequent trips into neighboring countries to get more gear for the war effort. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for medical equipment, gloves, boots, knee and elbow pads, fleece jackets, uniforms, backpacks and more to support a military unit based in western Ukraine.

“We call ourselves rearguard volunteers,” Zyryanov said.

Bittner added they had a direct connection to the unit through a family member. They have also helped soldiers from other units as requests came up, developing an “unofficial network” over time.

Although some speculated Ukraine would fall quickly to Russian aggression, the world has watched as the Eastern European nation did its best to hold firm. Zyryanov acknowledged Ukraine’s struggles in the fight but said the losses have come much slower than expected against a bigger, more equipped Russian military.

“Ukraine needs foreign support, full stop,” Bittner said. “Anybody living within the borders of Ukraine right now is not safe, regardless of where they are in the country.”

The U.S. announced a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine on Friday, March 3. The news comes as Ukrainian and Russian troops are gearing up for spring offensives after just over a year of fighting.

State Department officials said the aid will include large amounts of ammunition, such as rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and howitzers as well as ammunition for Bradley Fighting Vehicles, armored vehicles capable of launching bridges, demolition munitions, spare parts and equipment for vehicle maintenance and repair.

While support from the U.S. government is crucial — Bittner writes to officials and calls for supporting Ukraine regularly, suggesting others do as well — grassroots efforts from people in allied countries are just as important, she said.

Bittner emphasized that their work isn’t unique, and a lot of people with friends or family in harm’s way have been doing the same. She and Zyryanov keep looking for new ways to put the topic in front of the public, recognizing that some might lose interest in the distant war as time passes.

That's working to some degree locally, Zyryanov said, citing a recent presentation to Altrusa International of Corvallis. The organization ended up donating towards a drone the couple was raising money to buy for Ukrainian troops.

“Through them, we closed our fundraiser really quickly,” Zyryanov said. “And the drone is already on the way to Ukraine.”

Now they’re thinking about other speaking engagements, hosting dinners, maybe even landing a celebrity speaker or bringing in a Ukrainian restaurant for an event. The couple is also working towards creating an official nonprofit for their efforts.

All told, the U.S. has provided more than $32 billion in military aid to Ukraine. The Associated Press reported the vehicle bridges and ammunition in the new aid package will be taken from Pentagon stocks through the presidential drawdown authority, so they will be able to be delivered quickly to the warfront.

Seeing the help from other nations pay off last summer was a high point in the war for Zyryanov, who was grateful to see high-tech Western missiles and rockets in the hands of his countrymen. Seeing fast, decisive action with that aid, he said if Ukrainians had more of it, they could have pushed Russia back.

“But they ran out of weapons,” he said. “After that, everything kind of froze.”

The fighting slowed as winter set in, prompting a Russian bombardment campaign that Zyryanov and others compare to terrorism tactics, targeting civilian infrastructure rather than military installations, crippling cities and leaving civilians scrambling for food and shelter in the cold. There have also been accusations and investigations into war crimes.

“War crimes against humanity are a focal point of Russia’s military strategy,” Bittner said. “We should not be surprised about torture chambers, mass graves … this is how the Russian army operates.”

What happens on Ukraine’s northeastern front could determine the next phase of the conflict, according to the AP, who cited stepped up artillery battles over the past few weeks on the eastern edge of Kharkiv province, and Russian forces pushing to capture the entire industrial heartland known as the Donbas.

Meanwhile, civilians caught up in the conflict have seen their homes destroyed by Russian bombardments since hostilities ramped up in February. The AP reported artillery and ammo shortages on the heavily forested northeastern front, where Ukrainian troops face long bouts of shelling, and where long-range weapons could turn things around.

Back at home in Corvallis, the couple continues aiding the war effort, along with Bittner’s father, Steve. They’re still raising money for supplies and making trips to Ukraine, with another one planned in the summer. And they’re still rallying for Ukraine at the Benton County Courthouse from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

One thing that’s changed, rather than hunting up supplies outside of Ukraine, now they’re able to find equipment more easily in-country. Bittner said that’s in part due to some Ukrainian companies and organizations shifting focus as the war carries on.

“For example, a bunch of boots that we ordered recently came from what used to be a fashion brand that made kind of high-end clothing,” she said. “And now they make military boots.”

Bittner made it clear how she feels about those asking Ukraine to compromise or make land concessions to Russia: she said the war wouldn’t be resolved through a pacifistic approach, and asking Ukraine to give up part of itself is tantamount to supporting genocide.

Those interested in donating to the fundraising effort can reach Hannah on PayPal via hellohannah2@gmail.com or on Venmo via Hannah-Bittner-1.

