Corvallis, county team up to tackle mental health issues

The program requires no additional funding, although Hurley and Brown said they will look to attract grants to help bolster the team.

So how did it happen?

Hurley: “I said if I throw in an FTE and if you throw in an FTE this will work. And Danielle said yes.”

Picking the team members proved surprisingly easy.

“We both had individuals in mind,” said Hurley, adding that “we had to pick people who are self-motivated.”

Added Brown: “Alyssa is already embedded and working closely with law enforcement. She is the right person for this time. They took it and ran with it.”

Anderson will be in uniform and Ryll will wear a tan polo shirt that identifies her as a Benton County Health employee. It is hoped that the combination will prove greater than the sum of its parts.

“What does a qualified mental health professional bring that law enforcement doesn’t have and vice versa,” Hurley said. “With our main goal that everyone is safe. The CPD, the Health Department, the client and the community.