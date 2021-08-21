 Skip to main content
Corvallis councilors host session on middle housing
Corvallis councilors host session on middle housing

paul bilotta corvallis

Paul Bilotta, the Corvallis Community Development director, will lead a discussion on middle housing on Aug. 31.

 Andy Cripe, Corvallis Gazette-Times

Ward 6 Corvallis Councilor Laurie Chaplen and Andrew Struthers of Ward 9 will co-host a ward meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The top of the session will be the new “middle housing” rules passed by the state. Corvallis has a committee working on how to implement the new rules. Paul Bilotta, the city’s community development director, will participate in the session.

Middle housing, approved by the state and signed by Gov. Kate Brown as House Bill 2001 at the end of the 2019 session, allows middle housing types, such as duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes, in what used to be zones reserved for single-family homes.

Corvallis, as well as Albany, have until June of next year to implement new code to allow for the changes.

Information on the project can be viewed at https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/cd/page/middle-housing-code-update-project and those wishing to tune in to the virtual meeting can do so at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcud--vpj8qGtfDF3VN-v_TRNBMiEqTVNtS.

