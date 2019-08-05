Ward 7 Corvallis Councilor Bill Glassmire has resigned effective immediately for health reasons.
Glassmire, a retired computer programmer, was in his second term representing the northwest Corvallis precinct.
Glassmire was injured in a July 10 incident, and he has been receiving treatment at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. No further details were available on the incident. The update on Glassmire’s status was announced by Mayor Biff Traber at the beginning of Monday’s City Council meeting at the downtown fire station.
“He’s doing better, and they’re seeing slow but steady improvement,” said Traber, whose voice broke while making the announcement. “He’s looking at a very long recovery period, and he didn’t feel that it was fair for him to stay in the role, so I have accepted his resignation.”
According to the City Charter, a special election must be held to fill Glassmire’s seat. Tentatively the council will hold the election Nov. 5. Applications can be picked up at City Hall or from the city website, www.corvallisoregon.gov starting Tuesday. The final day to pick up an application packet is Aug. 30, while completed packets, and the required signatures, must be turned in by Sept. 5.
Glassmire was known during his council tenure for championing climate action and for making sure the challenges faced by low-income residents were considered when the city was establishing policies.
“I’m going to miss having Bill on the council,” Traber said. “He is an outstanding individual, and he frequently brought issues to us that we needed to address. We want him to recover and hope he can get back to being involved in city affairs.”