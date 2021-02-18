Corvallis council works on team building

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Being whipsawed back and forth by public comments also came up.

“Sometimes the council can be swayed by a very small cross-section of the community,” said Hyatt Lytle, councilor for Ward 3. “Lots of really good work can be rejected because of how members of the public testify.”

Patterson suggested that when large numbers of community members appear to address one subject, you can request that one person by the spokesperson.

City Manager Mark Shepard recalled the years-long effort to update the transportation system plan.

“We were dragging to the finish line,” Shepard said. “We kept having people complain about this road or that road. How do you navigate through that?”

Patterson said transportation planning often can bog down a legislative body, citing his experience working in Bend on a parkway project that started in 1987 as a $38 million item and ballooned to $110 million by the time the deal was sealed in 2001.

“Those who were opposed to the project kept showing up,” Patterson said.

Fire Chief Ken McCarthy said that there has to be trust between the council and city staff, and he added that he thinks the trust situation has improved.