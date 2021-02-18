Corvallis council works on team building

The Corvallis City Council and city staff participated Thursday in a remote two-hour work session on team building, roles and responsibilities.
The session was facilitated by Larry Patterson and Andy Parks of GEL Oregon. Parks also served six months as the city’s interim finance director.
The discussion was a blend of principles and practical examples and came to life mainly when the latter were on the table. Issues covered ranged from parliamentary procedure to meeting protocols, with the key thread being “why does the council sometimes bog down?”
Patterson noted an experience he had working with an unnamed city on its transportation system plan update. The process took 2½ years.
“Somewhere along the line you have to make a decision and move forward,” Patterson said.
Paul Bilotta, director of community development, noted that discussions on issues need to be strategic.
“If you have a motion that is looking to be a 9-0 vote, you don’t need to spend 45 minutes talking about it,” Bilotta said.
How to schedule and appraise public comment also came up. In recent years Corvallis has tweaked its agenda so that public hearings occur at the beginning of the meeting, partially to avoid having major agenda items hanging fire during two hours of community comments.
Being whipsawed back and forth by public comments also came up.
“Sometimes the council can be swayed by a very small cross-section of the community,” said Hyatt Lytle, councilor for Ward 3. “Lots of really good work can be rejected because of how members of the public testify.”
Patterson suggested that when large numbers of community members appear to address one subject, you can request that one person by the spokesperson.
City Manager Mark Shepard recalled the years-long effort to update the transportation system plan.
“We were dragging to the finish line,” Shepard said. “We kept having people complain about this road or that road. How do you navigate through that?”
Patterson said transportation planning often can bog down a legislative body, citing his experience working in Bend on a parkway project that started in 1987 as a $38 million item and ballooned to $110 million by the time the deal was sealed in 2001.
“Those who were opposed to the project kept showing up,” Patterson said.
Fire Chief Ken McCarthy said that there has to be trust between the council and city staff, and he added that he thinks the trust situation has improved.
“Councilors would go out and find their own experts,” McCarthy said, “instead of letting us be the experts, giving us good questions and not disregarding us by going to someone else when you don’t like the answer.”
Sometimes you have to mix up the process, session participants said, with many praising the work Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers did in facilitating a highly interactive December 2019 work session on ways to improve the city’s advisory boards and commissions.
“If we had just sat down and discussed it,” said library director Ashlee Chavez, “it would have taken a lot longer. We might want to try that with other topics.”
The flip side of that argument is that the 2019 session was the city’s fifth on advisory boards and commissions, with the matter finally into the ordinance stage for the upcoming March 1 meeting.
“Sometimes it’s an informational issue, and sometimes you don’t need more information,” said Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis. "It’s a different conversation to talk about a water master plan and what to do about boards and commissions. We need a different way.”
