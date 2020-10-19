Corvallis council urges new approach on homeless camps

Although the final vote was unanimous it was preceded by a series of amendments that passed or failed on 5-4 votes and a motion that was tabled before Wyse’s motion with Maughan’s amendment carried.

The city had initially called for a phased process of posting and cleaning up camps that councilors discussed at their Sept. 21 session. That plan called for actions within 30, 60 and 90 days, with the key change being the 60-day phase that would limit campsites citywide to within 50 yards of the men’s cold weather homeless shelter on Southeast Chapman Place.

City staff pulled back from those hard deadlines during its report Monday to the council, making the targets a bit more open-ended, but councilors still called for change.

“I still have 101 questions left,” said Wyse, “but this is a way for people to sit down and hash out what will work and move forward with something.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Maughan was a bit more emphatic.

“I’m frustrated,” he said. “We were told by city staff that the plan just puts us back where we were before COVID. But COVID is still around. We’re in a crisis here.”