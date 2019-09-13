The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
Councilors are scheduled to adopt formal findings in the controversial Oregon State University development sector swap that could lead to a 290-bedroom dorm on open space near the corner of Northwest Monroe Avenue and Ninth Street.
In another land use case councilors are set to deliberate on the Caldwell Farms annexation agreement. The project is proposed for 16.45 acres south of West Hills Road just west of the 53rd Street roundabout. Councilors held a limited public hearing on the proposal at its Aug. 19 meeting.
Also on the agenda are consideration of the intergovernmental agreement by bylaws for the new Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity board and confirm the appointment or two councilors to the board’s executive committee.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets at noon in the Willamette Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
• The Philomath City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. and will hold public hearings on zoning amendments and annexation code amendments.
Tuesday
• The Corvallis Community Police Review Advisory Board meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Madison room.
• The Albany Development Code Amendments Task Force meets at noon at Fire Station 11, 611 Lyon St. SE. and will take part in part two of the group’s commercial and institutional code concepts discussion.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Advisory Board meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Madison room. Board members will hear a brownfield grant update and review their strategic work plan.
Thursday
• The Albany City Tree Commission meets at 3 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Albany Airport Advisory Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Santiam Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison room and will discuss the review process for the city’s Strategic Operational Plan.
• The Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
• The Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department. Please note that the board is meeting away from its usual downtown fire station meeting spot.