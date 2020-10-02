Corvallis council to vote again on bridge

The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. Monday, with the Van Buren Bridge back on the “unfinished business” portion of the agenda.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has rejected the application of the city and the Preservation WORKS group to take ownership of the bridge and move it. The city has until Oct. 12 to respond to ODOT’s concerns and figure out how to pay for the project, which ODOT says it will not pay for.

Here is a look at the four major objections ODOT raised to the city/preservationists’ application (see the web site for the full text of the city report and ODOT’s response):

• ODOT said no to the idea of the Van Buren Bridge being used as the work bridge while the agency constructs on its replacement.

• ODOT said its contractors and crews cannot be used to move the bridge.

• ODOT asked for cost estimates to move the bridge given that it cannot be used as the work bridge.

• ODOT said that city must make “a statement of willingness to accept ownership of the bridge and all future legal and financial responsibility for the bridge.”