Corvallis council to review demolition request on Henkle House

The Corvallis City Council meets at 5 p.m. Monday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. and will consider a demolition permit request for the Levi Henkle House at 502 NW Second St.
On Aug. 13 the Corvallis Historic Resources Commission voted 5-0 after a two-hour public hearing to deny the demolition application submitted by developer Mark Rose. The commission hearing was required because the house is on the local historic register.
The commission noted four “findings” that led to the decision: that the house maintains historic integrity, that the deterioration of the structure has occurred because of the action or inaction of the property owner, that the applicant failed to prove that moving the structure is not feasible and that the applicant did not comply with all of the applicable criteria in the demolition ordinance.
Rose has appealed the HRC decision to the council. Public testimony will be taken during the public hearing that is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Henkle House, a circa 1898 Italianate structure, is named for Levi Henkle, who came to Benton County from Iowa in 1853. Henkle sold it in 1907 and it has gone through numerous owners since. It is not clear when it was last occupied, and the house and grounds are in an obvious state of disrepair. The complaint record with the city starts in 1997 and includes a permit that authorized the demolition of a carport/garage that was issued in 2001.
The property is zoned “central business,” and a property owner could conceivably run a business on the first floor and live on the second floor.
The council also will review recommendations from the city’s Climate Action Advisory Board on how to spend $100,000 budgeted for climate action work.
The council begins the evening with a 5 p.m. session on the new urban renewal district in South Corvallis. Meeting as the Urban Renewal Agency for the project, councilors are scheduled to select a chair and vice-chair, review an intergovernmental agreement with the city and discuss possible affordable housing policies for the project.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a work session at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. Agenda items include a criminal justice system improvements project presentation by Ari Basil-Wagner, a Columbus Street funding discussion and the mayor's veto of Ordinance No. 5935.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. The agenda will include revised fee schedules for the Fairgrounds RV Park and discussion of a new public health position.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. The main agenda item will be a decision on whether to purchase a building at 4500 SW Research Way in Corvallis. The board will also set meeting times and designate an official newspaper for the coming year, for itself and for county service districts.
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station. Board members are scheduled to review possible action items in the city’s strategic operational plan.
Wednesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 Fourth Ave. SW.
• Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber will deliver the “state of the city” address at a noon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Courtyard by Marriot, 400 SW First St., in Corvallis.
The cost to attend for Chamber members is $20 and $30 for non-members. To register for the event, visit http://bit.ly/35EKnEZ. For more information call the Chamber at 541-757-1501 or email at info@corvallischamber.com.
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station and is scheduled to hold a public hearing on applications for a Taco Bell franchise.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Library Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. at the library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Agenda items include public hearings on a transportation system development charge funded list modification, building division fee changes and planning fee changes; and the second reading of an ordinance regarding a Republic Services franchise increase.
• The Albany Revitalization Agency meets immediately following the city council meeting, also in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Airport Advisory Board meets at 7:30 a.m. at the Madison room.
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a work session at 4 p.m. at the Madison room and will discuss possible waivers of systems development charges.
• The Philomath Park Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St.
• The Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at Osborn Aquatic Center.
Friday
• An ad hoc committee of four Corvallis councilors meets at 3 p.m. at the Madison room to continue its work on possible city charter amendments.
