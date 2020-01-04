Corvallis council to review demolition request on Henkle House

The Corvallis City Council meets at 5 p.m. Monday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. and will consider a demolition permit request for the Levi Henkle House at 502 NW Second St.

On Aug. 13 the Corvallis Historic Resources Commission voted 5-0 after a two-hour public hearing to deny the demolition application submitted by developer Mark Rose. The commission hearing was required because the house is on the local historic register.

The commission noted four “findings” that led to the decision: that the house maintains historic integrity, that the deterioration of the structure has occurred because of the action or inaction of the property owner, that the applicant failed to prove that moving the structure is not feasible and that the applicant did not comply with all of the applicable criteria in the demolition ordinance.

Rose has appealed the HRC decision to the council. Public testimony will be taken during the public hearing that is scheduled for 6 p.m.