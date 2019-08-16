The Corvallis City Council wades back into the annexation issue at its 6 p.m. Monday session at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
Councilors will start the meeting with a 6 p.m. limited public hearing on the Caldwell Farms annexation agreement. The process is a new one for Corvallis, which used to handle annexations by vote. But a 2016 state law limited the city’s ability to send annexations to the voters, and Corvallis chose to move forward by having the developer work with city staff to bring a potential agreement to the council.
The case moved into the annexation agreement phase after the council voted 7-2 to deny an earlier annexation application at its Feb. 20, 2018 meeting.
The Caldwell Farms property consists of 16.45 acres south of West Hills Road, just west of the 53rd Street roundabout. Developers hope to build housing on the property, which if it is annexed would be zoned RS-12, or medium-density residential.
The case is receiving a “limited” public hearing, which means that only the details of the application will be reviewed, not the larger issues associated with annexation.
During earlier Corvallis Planning Commission and City Council reviews of the project key issues raised included traffic on West Hills Road and the surrounding neighborhood, sewer easements, the housing mix, wetlands mapping, whether developing the site makes sense given the rural nature of adjacent properties and whether the acreage really is “serviceable” by city infrastructure.
Councilors also will act on two other land-use cases.
First, the council will vote on a second reading on a proposal to rezone for high-density residential (RS-20) 6 acres of property at the corner of Southwest 53rd Street and Country Club Drive. The council, with Mayor Biff Traber breaking the tie, voted 4-3 at its Aug. 5 meeting to approve the plan.
Second, the council will review formal findings on a proposal by Oregon State University to change the development and open-space allocations in three of its planning sectors that would pave the way for a new dormitory at the corner of Ninth Street and Monroe Avenue. Councilors voted 4-3 to deny the plan on Aug. 5.
Second readings and adoption of formal findings are often routine matters, but given the closeness of the votes the possibility exists that the council could change its mind on either issue.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Albany Planning Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Tuesday
• An open house to discuss upcoming changes to Corvallis Transit System service is set for 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. The new service model debuts Sept. 8.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 11:30 at the Madison room and will discuss homeowner property tax incentives and receive information on a Eugene cottage cluster development.
• The Albany Development Code Amendments Task Force meets at noon in the Ralston Room at Fire Station No. 11, 611 Lyon St. SE. The task force is scheduled to review initial code concepts.
• The Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Board members are scheduled to review a financial proposal, hear an annual code-compliance report and receive an update on waterfront redevelopment. Immediately following the session the Albany Revitalization Agency meets to adopt a financial review.
• The Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive and will review the proposed public art selection process for the expanded Chintimini Senior and Community Center.
• Benton County is hosting a meet-and-greet for the two finalists for the program coordinator position on the new county advisory board that will be working on homelessness. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the downtown fire station. No public hearings are on the agenda. Commissioners are scheduled to discuss unresolved planning issues and their annual work plan. Please note that this will be the final meeting that will start at 7 p.m. Effective with the Sept. 4 session the commission will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison room. Councilors are scheduled to discuss the intergovernmental agreement and draft bylaws that will form the new Benton County advisory board on homelessness. Also on the agenda is a continuation of the council’s discussion of its advisory boards.
• The Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive.