Corvallis council to discuss parking district audit

The Corvallis City Council meets Tuesday night at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. The council is meeting away from its usual Monday slot because of the Presidents Day holiday.
Councilors meet in a work session at 5 p.m. to discuss regulatory issues involving Oregon State University. At 6 p.m. the regular season is scheduled to begin, with highlights including a public hearing on parks system development charges, recognizing former Ward 7 Councilor Bill Glassmire and discussing recommendations from a parking audit on residential parking districts.
In other meetings:
Saturday
• Ward 2 Corvallis Councilor Charles Maughan will be the 10 a.m. to noon government comment corner guest at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets at 10 a.m. in the Santiam Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. and will discuss grant proposals.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. Commissioners will act on a resolution and ordinance from Albany Helping Hands for a zoning map adjustment on 4.32 acres of land.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St. in Corvallis to hear an update on the forest stewardship plan.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St. in Corvallis. The agenda will include decisions on whether to sign an agreement with DLR for up to $1.8 million for predesign services related to the criminal justice system improvement project and whether to impose a weight restriction on the Stow Pit Road bridge.
• The Philomath Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. and will discuss the Philomath Vision and the 2040 advisory update.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Advisory Board meets at 3 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. and will hear a report from Christina Rehklau of Visit Corvallis.
• The Albany Revitalization Agency meets at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. On the agenda are a code compliance report and extension requests for a Signs of Victory loan and the Wells Fargo development.
• The Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive and will discuss public art at the Corvallis Community Center.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station. Commissioners will deliberate on proposed modifications to the Autzen House at Oregon State University and hold a work session on land development code revisions.
Thursday
• The Albany Tree Commission meets at 3 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Albany Airport Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Santiam Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison room and will discuss the mayor and council budget for 2020-21 and review the strategic operational plan.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.