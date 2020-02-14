Corvallis council to discuss parking district audit

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St. in Corvallis to hear an update on the forest stewardship plan.

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St. in Corvallis. The agenda will include decisions on whether to sign an agreement with DLR for up to $1.8 million for predesign services related to the criminal justice system improvement project and whether to impose a weight restriction on the Stow Pit Road bridge.

• The Philomath Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. and will discuss the Philomath Vision and the 2040 advisory update.

Wednesday

• The Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Advisory Board meets at 3 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. and will hear a report from Christina Rehklau of Visit Corvallis.

• The Albany Revitalization Agency meets at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. On the agenda are a code compliance report and extension requests for a Signs of Victory loan and the Wells Fargo development.