Corvallis council to discuss how to spend $13M in federal funds

homeless camps new

A modest tent city of about 8 or 10 camps has sprung up near the Skatepark at the edge of downtown Corvallis. This photo was taken Thursday. The City Council will consider how to spend a big chunk of its American Rescue Plan Act funds at Monday's meeting. Advocates for the homeless are pushing the city to look at spending more on social services and housing for the homeless.

 JAMES DAY, Mid-Valley Media

Facilities or the homeless? The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 and will discuss on how to spend most of the city’s $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act  funds.

The Corvallis Budget Commission, which consists of the nine councilors and nine citizen members, addressed the issue at its Nov. 17 special meeting. After a lengthy discussion the commissioners tentatively came up with a plan to spend 53.5% of the funds on city facilities projects and 5% on social services.

But that breakdown has taken some heat.

An update will be happening for our website this week! Here's what things will look like.

As recommended, the percentages work out to approximately $7 million for facilities and $650,000 for social services. The council is expected to act on the plan, although it seems unlikely that councilors will take action on the remaining 41.5%.

To monitor the session go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3877878973615807502.

The commission first broached the subject during last spring’s budget cycle. After hearing a preliminary report from City Manager Mark Shepard on challenges at city facilities, commissioners urged the city to spend as much of its federal recovery funds as legally possible on city facilities.

City staff and hired consultants say that perhaps as much as $255 million in deficiencies in city facilities needs to be addressed.

Some community members and councilors, however, have recommended that the city look to use a significant chunk of the ARPA money for social services, particularly for housing the homeless.

The poster child for the discussion has been a wildland fire rig that sits outside of Fire Station No. 3 on Circle Boulevard because the Corvallis Fire Department does not have an apparatus bay in which to lodge it.

Some individuals, particularly a group of residents backing city spending to lodge the homeless, have been tirelessly testifying at council meetings that the city should house the homeless first.

So far, the facilities backers are carrying the day, although nothing in the Budget Commission's discussions or motions was binding. The City Council will be the final arbiter, with consideration of that remaining 41.5% expected to occur at a commission meeting in January or February.

City officials have recommended that the $13 million be spent on upgrading two fire stations ($7 million), maintenance projects ($4.5 million) and fiber optic upgrades ($1.9 million). The maintenance and fiber optics projects, however, are not part of the $255 million facilities study. The maintenance piece came from a separate facilities assessment, while the fiber issue was identified in a separate study of "unmet needs," Shepard said.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

ABOUT ARPA

The American Rescue Plan Act is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus ball passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. The funds are meant to speed up the country's recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and help businesses recover. Corvallis has $13 million to spend, while Benton County is receiving $18 million.

