Corvallis council to decide on H&V appeal

A Corvallis community group argues city staff disregarded public process, zoning rules and rising pollution levels in a decision regarding a glass fiber plant.

The Corvallis City Council is slated to rule on the matter during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 7 when it hears the appeal.

Among its concerns, the group believes Hollingsworth & Vose betrayed the public trust when it was discovered in 2015 the plant had been operating under the wrong air type of emissions permit for nearly 20 years and had been emitting much higher levels of carbon monoxide and fluorides than allowed.

The Department of Environmental Quality required Hollingsworth & Vose to pay $240,000 in fines and fees but allowed the company to keep operating its riverside facility, 1115 Crystal Lake Drive in south Corvallis, while it applied for a higher-level permit.

As part of its appeal, the group says the plant has remained out of compliance with state permits and local zoning since 2015, calling the permit application an attempt to legalize increased pollution after the fact.

It also says the company should submit to a conditional use review process under the local land development code.

“Allowing Hollingsworth & Vose to make things worse is bad for the city and it’s not following the law,” said Barbara Bull, a former city councilor and member of the appellant group. The city is undermining the community engagement process, she said, adding she worries the company is going unmonitored.

A community letter sent to the company and city leadership in 2019 states concerns over air, water and soil pollutants as well as conflicts with zoning and a city plan to improve the area of south Corvallis. The letter called for a community discussion to find solutions for health and safety issues, and was signed by 286 people,.

In August, the group lodged an appeal with City Manager Mark Shepard after city staff issued in June a statement confirming the company's use of the property is compatible with city laws. The statement is required for Hollingsworth & Vose’s DEQ air discharge permit. Shepard was not immediately available for comment.

Following a public hearing, Shepard denied the appeal in October, prompting another appeal directed to the Corvallis City Council, requesting a review of the decision-making process.

The group claims Shepard acted on “arbitrary and inaccurate reasoning,” and that city staff and the company sidestepped public input and environmental protections, including city zoning regulations.

In his written denial of the appeal, Shepard sums up the rebuttal from Hollingsworth & Vose in four points:

75 days is longer than allowed for appeals of this type.

The appeal doesn’t directly challenge the emission rate agreement from April 2021

The appeal should have gone directly to the council and not the city manager.

And the appeal issues exceed the scope of review for the council.

In the document, Shepard says city staff recognized that although Hollingsworth & Vose was not proposing an increase in production, the DEQ permit being sought would allow maximum emission levels greater than the actual emissions from current operations.

The company agreed not to increase production or change operations beyond levels established in 1996, according to the document.

“It is irresponsible for the city to rely on an agreement that relies on H&V to be a good partner and let us know when they’re going to change production,” Bull said. “I think the violation is evidence that they didn’t do that. And if we don’t do anything about it, why should we believe they’re going to be honest in the future?”

If the City Council sides with the city manager, the land use compatibility statement stands, bringing the company a step closer to a new permit. If the council supports the appeal, it may reverse the city manager’s decision or return the appeal to him for further consideration. It’s possible the matter could end up before the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals.

Hollingsworth & Vose acquired the Corvallis facility in 1996 when it purchased Evanite Fiber.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

