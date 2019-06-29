The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd., with plans to hold a public hearing on Oregon State University’s proposal for a land swap that would allow it to proceed with a dorm project.
The university, which is divided for planning purposes into nine sectors, has applied to move 95,000 square feet of development space from Sector B in the center of campus to Sector D at the east end of campus at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Ninth Street. OSU also wants to shift 10,000 square feet of open space from Sector D to the adjoining Sector C in the campus core.
City approval is required for such changes. And if OSU receives that approval, it will move forward with a 290-tenant upper division/graduate student housing project on the property at the corner of Northwest Ninth Street and Monroe Avenue.
The Corvallis Planning Commission recommended approval of the sector swap on a 4-3 vote at its June 5 hearing. Commissioners held a 150-minute public hearing on the controversial proposal at its May 15 meeting.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Albany Planning Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Tuesday
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board Parking Committee meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown fire station and will hold a public hearing on phase II of the Russell Gardens development on Southwest Country Club Drive.