The Corvallis City Council dealt a sharp blow Monday night to Oregon State University’s hopes of building a residence hall at Ninth Street and Monroe Avenue.
Councilors, on a pair of 4-3 votes, rejected the development and open space swaps that would have allowed the project to go forward. Formal findings still must be considered at the Aug. 19 council session for the decision to become final.
In other news in a dramatic session at the downtown fire station, councilors tentatively approved the Carson Map Amendment, which likely means a high-density residential development will be built at the intersection of Southwest Country Club Drive and 53rd Street.
Councilors also made a change in how the city’s new public safety fee, in place just since July 1, will be calculated.
Also, Mayor Biff Traber has accepted the resignation of Ward 7 Councilor Bill Glassmire, who is leaving his post for health reasons (see story below).
OSU housing
Councilors deliberated Monday on the OSU development plan, which could have resulted in 290 bedrooms of student housing. The council held a four-and-a-half-hour public hearing on the issue July 1, but requests to hold the record open meant no decision was made that night.
A standing-room-only crowd was on hand Monday to await the outcome. Barbara Bull (Ward 4), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), Charles Maughan (Ward 2) and Jan Napack (Ward 1) voted against the OSU plan. Nancy Wyse (Ward 6), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) voted in favor of the application. Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Glassmire were absent.
Two votes were required. One vote concerned a land development code text amendment that allows the project to go forward. The second commission vote dealt with the required campus master-plan adjustment.
The university, which is divided for planning purposes into nine sectors, applied to move 95,000 square feet of development space from Sector B in the center of campus to Sector D at the east end of campus at the intersection of Monroe and Ninth. OSU also wanted to shift 10,000 square feet of open space (approximately the size of a single-family residential lot) from Sector D to the adjoining Sector C in the campus core.
City approval is required for such changes.
Bull said that she didn’t think the allotment change was a good idea and noted that the allocation formulas stem from a campus master plan that expired at the end of 2014. Ellis added that OSU needed to engage the community more.
OSU said that more on-campus housing is needed for upper division and graduate students, and that the location is ideal because of its proximity to transportation and downtown services.
“The university is disappointed with the decision of the council,” said Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for marketing and university relations. Clark was one of 10 university representatives on hand for the meeting.
“We heard the concerns of the community and sought to address them in a responsible and appropriate way,” Clark said. “We will take this decision under advisement.”
Earlier, the Corvallis Planning Commission approved the OSU plan on a pair of 4-3 votes on June 5. Commissioners held a 150-minute public hearing on the matter at their May 15 meeting, but a request by the university to hold the record open an additional seven days meant that commissioners did not deliberate until June 5.
Carson zoning
Mayor Biff Traber broke a 3-3 tie by voting yes on the Carson plan, which aims to rezone approximately 6 acres from low-density residential (RS-6) to high-density residential (RS-20). Maughan, Wyse and Struthers voted to approve the plan, with Bull, Napack and Ellis recommending rejection.
Lytle did not vote because she was not present at the original June 3 council public hearing on the case and felt that she had not had enough time to get up to speed on the proposal.
The proposal has gone through a series of twists and turns. On June 17 the Corvallis City Council voted 4-3 to deny the proposal, but when the council considered formal findings during the July 15 meeting with a different set of councilors on hand, the usually routine action was anything but that.
When the six councilors present split on the same 3-3 vote that took place Monday night, it thrust Traber into a rare role as a voting member of the council. He broke the tie by voting yes.
Wyse, who led the charge for approval, cited the need to act now on the city’s housing supply challenge. Opponents, led by Napack, said that the multifamily dwellings that would likely result from the upzoning are incompatible with the surrounding neighborhood.
Public safety fee
Councilors voted unanimously to change the way residential customers are charged for the new public safety fee on their monthly city services bill. The vote, effective in September, means that all residential customers will be charged the same rate, about $17 per month. The fee, as implemented, was charging the 845 customers with 1-inch pipes double the charge for the more than 13,000 homeowners with 5/8-inch or ¾-inch pipes.
The fee, which is paying for new hires by the Corvallis Police Department and the Corvallis Fire Department, will not meet its revenue goals because of the change. Finance Director Nancy Brewer suggested that the council look at raising the overall rate in the future to keep the revenue at a level that will support the new staffers.
The city services bill pays for water, stormwater, wastewater, transit service, urban forestry and street maintenance. Residential, commercial and retail customers all pay the bill, as well as nonprofits such as churches, Samaritan Health Services, OSU and the Corvallis School District. The bill does not include utilities such as natural gas or electricity.
Bills went up July 1 with the addition of the public safety fee, which was approved unanimously by the City Council in November. The council was not required to refer the matter to voters.
The fee is paying for 19 additional hires for the police and six more in fire. The police hires are aimed at making the department more proactive and able to engage in more community policing. The hires also will allow the department to eliminate 12-hour shifts for officers.
The fire staffers will allow the department to have both ambulance and fire crews at station two on Southwest 35th Street and at station three on Northwest Circle Boulevard.