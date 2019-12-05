Corvallis council gets workshop on advisory boards

The paper and tape were flying Thursday at a Corvallis City Council work session on advisory boards.

The goal is to improve the efficiency of city advisory boards and commissions and align them better with the city’s vision. And to prevent, as one councilor put it, “three-hour conversations at the Historic Resources Commission about a shed.”

Thursday’s session involved councilors and department heads in a workshop led by Ward 9’s Andrew Struthers. The goal wasn’t to come up with a plan for reconstructing the city’s volunteer boards and commissions. Instead, the idea was to talk about the work the city needed to get done … and then look for patterns and groupings that made sense.

But it took a lot of paper and tape to get there. Half sheets of paper in which participants jotted down ideas. Full sheets that wound up taped to the wall. And then moved around based on a consensus of where the similarities were.

Ultimately they wound up with eight categories: vision, diversity, innovation, planning, engagement, knowledge/expertise, support and policy. Another round of reviews fleshed out the category into language that COULD be viewed as a starting place for advisory boards.

Except they’re not. Yet.

