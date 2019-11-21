The Corvallis City Council has pulled together a final draft of the policies and priorities section of the update of its strategic operational plan (SOP).
The council, meeting in a Thursday work session at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, now passes along the document to city staff, which will develop the list of actions that the SOP will contain.
The SOP, a rolling five-year document, is in its second year of being used by the city to guide its priorities and the city work load.
Councilors mainly did wordsmithing and editing on Thursday on the SOP’s six focus areas: engage and support, create and celebrate, plan and change, innovate and prosper, steward and sustain and learn and thrive.
The focus areas of the SOP match those of the city’s Imagine Corvallis 2040 vision.
Much of the work Thursday involved councilors and city department heads working on the SOP through the lens of the more than 500 comments they received from the public in a quickie two-week online survey.
Although councilors felt that some of the comments were off the topic of the priorities City Manager Mark Shepard noted “you did get 500 people to read your policy priorities. That’s a win.”
The council will review the final SOP document at a Jan. 23 work session that will include members of the city’s Budget Commission. The 18-person panel consists of the nine councilors and nine community members, with members noting at the end of the last budget cycle that they wanted to be more involved in city spending plans earlier in the process.
Thursday’s work session was the third that dealt with the SOP policies and priorities. Earlier sessions were held Oct. 24 and Nov. 7 and there were signs of fatigue.
“We’ve done a lot of wordsmithing,” said Ward 7 Councilor Ed Junkins.
Also, because of the length of the SOP discussion, an agenda item on the self-evaluation for the mayor and councilors was held over for the second consecutive work session.