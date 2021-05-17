Corvallis council discusses Highway 99W safety study

The Corvallis City Council got its first look Monday at an Oregon Department of Transportation study of safety in the Highway 99W corridor in South Corvallis.

James Feldmann, the project manager for ODOT, presented the material at the remote meeting. The study is being developed in collaboration with Kittelson & Associates and the city’s planning and public works staff.

This is the first of three briefings planned on the project. The second briefing, date still to be determined, will focus on solutions, with final alternatives the subject of the third session.

The primary purpose of the project, Feldmann’s presentation noted, is “to make the OR 99W corridor a more safe, comfortable and attractive place to work and bike while also addressing traffic operations, mobility and access.”

The ODOT project is studying the area of Highway 99 from Western Boulevard at the north to the city’s urban growth boundary at Airport Avenue to the south.

Key findings of the project team include:

• 6 fatalities since 2014.

• 11 serious injury crashes since 2014.

• 209 total crashes reported from 2014-18.