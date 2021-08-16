Corvallis council calls for action on park restrooms

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The first motion, which passed unanimously, calls for improvements at the two parks and Michael’s Landing. City Manager Mark Shepard said his staff will review the potential cost of the work and bring back information to the council. It is likely that city contingency funds will be used to pay for it.

The second motion calls for a permanent restroom at Central Park. Because of concerns raised by Shepard at how the project will fit in with the city’s capital improvement (CIP) and strategic operational plan (SOP) processes, councilors agreed to calls for the work to be part of the CIP work list to be considered in the spring of 2022.

The vote was 7-1, with Ward 1’s Jan Napack the lone dissenter.

In other council matters:

• Councilors voted unanimously to form a task force to look at a possible charter amendment that will address the issue of compensation for the mayor and city councilors. Currently, the mayor receives $100 per month and councilors are unpaid.