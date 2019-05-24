See this story at the website for a timeline of the Van Buren Bridge replacement project.

TIMELINE

Here is a look at public meetings planned as part of the project to replace the Van Buren Bridge:

June 18: Design update before joint meeting of Corvallis Historic Resources Commission/Corvallis City Council, time, site to be announced

June 27: Public open house to introduce project, time, site to be announced

Aug. 5: Corvallis City Council meeting, 6 p.m., downtown fire station

April 2020: Public open house, time, site to be announced

May 2021: Public open house, time, site to be announced