The Corvallis City Council received its first briefing on plans to replace the Van Buren Bridge on Thursday.
Savannah Crawford, the project manager for the Oregon Department of Transportation, spoke along with Jeff Parker of OBEC Consulting Engineers, which is assisting with the project.
The $69 million project is being paid for with seismic money contained in a $5.3 billion transportation package that came out of the 2017 legislative session. Design work is scheduled to run through 2021, with construction set to begin in 2022. Completion of the bridge could come as early as 2024.
Key questions councilors raised during a one-hour work session at the downtown fire station concerned the fate of the current bridge and the impact of a new two-lane bridge on traffic over the span across the Willamette River into Linn County.
The current structure, which was built in 1913, has been considered functionally obsolete since the 1970s, but preservationists have expressed interest in keeping it alive.
Preservation, if it comes, will be the city's decision — and the city will pay for it. The state money is paying only for the design and construction of a replacement. It seems likely that a decision on the bridge’s fate will come sometime this summer. Information is not yet available as to the cost of preservation.
The new bridge will double the number of lanes crossing the river, but city officials and project managers said that it will not solve the capacity issues that currently exist.
Traffic kinks up because of the single lane on the bridge, but morning and afternoon congestion issues also spring from the traffic signal on the east side where the Highway 20/34 bypass connects with the main highway, as well as the traffic that turns onto Van Buren Avenue from Highway 20 (Second Street) and Highway 99 (Fourth Street).
“This bridge will not solve downtown Corvallis traffic issues,” Crawford said.
“I'm extremely disappointed that we are not fixing capacity,” said Ward 8 Councilor Ed Junkins. “That's what my constituents think is happening.”
“Would another $69 million get us another lane?” Junkins asked.
Parker: “Capacity improvements only will come with a north bypass. You need the north bypass to get you all the way there.”
The north bypass, Public Works Director Mary Steckel explained, refers to plans to build a new structure north of the Harrison Bridge that would extend to Highway 99.
ODOT already owns land adjacent to the Holiday Inn that could be a landing point for a new bypass, but the project would cost more than $200 million. No dedicated funding for the project exists.
“There will be trade-offs and balances to be struck,” Steckel said of the project. “We will start with our top priorities and work down from there. And seismic safety is our No. 1 goal. It's a tight budget. This type of opportunity, when money falls into our lap, is just unheard of.
“We are building infrastructure for our children's children.”