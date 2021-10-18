Corvallis council bats around shelter issues

Even without an agenda item on homelessness, the Corvallis City Council still wound up making news on the issue at its virtual session Monday night.
City Manager Mark Shepard noted that the city is looking at possibly siting four micro shelters in the parking lot between City Hall and the library at the corner of Sixth Street and Monroe Avenue.
Also, Shepard said that Community Development Director Paul Bilotta was pursuing a new site possibility for other shelter space. No details were available, but a brief discussion was held on holding an emergency executive session and an emergency open session should a property deal be imminent.
The willingness to set up extra meetings shows the urgency with which the city is viewing the shelter challenge, with winter fast approaching and the men’s shelters, which have become year-round enterprises, nowhere close to filling the need.
And as has been the case for the past several meetings, the community comments section of the meeting included residents who wanted to talk about homelessness.
Sara Ingle, president of the board of Stone Soup, the meal service that fills a crucial niche in the homeless safety net, added her voice to those fearful of the toll winter will take on the homeless.
"I'm really worried about winter and the pandemic," Ingle said.
Ingle also urged the council not to continue to direct the Parks and Recreation Department to post and clean up illegal campsites.
Tim Roach, a Ward 6 resident who has testified on homelessness at the past five or six meetings, criticized the council for its review of possible facilities upgrades. Roach urged the council to look at finding more sites for micro shelters, citing the work Salem has been doing in this area.
Shepard also noted that Benton County is looking at using the fairgrounds for a micro shelter site. No further details were available on the county's plans.
