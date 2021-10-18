Corvallis council bats around shelter issues

Even without an agenda item on homelessness, the Corvallis City Council still wound up making news on the issue at its virtual session Monday night.

City Manager Mark Shepard noted that the city is looking at possibly siting four micro shelters in the parking lot between City Hall and the library at the corner of Sixth Street and Monroe Avenue.

Also, Shepard said that Community Development Director Paul Bilotta was pursuing a new site possibility for other shelter space. No details were available, but a brief discussion was held on holding an emergency executive session and an emergency open session should a property deal be imminent.

The willingness to set up extra meetings shows the urgency with which the city is viewing the shelter challenge, with winter fast approaching and the men’s shelters, which have become year-round enterprises, nowhere close to filling the need.

And as has been the case for the past several meetings, the community comments section of the meeting included residents who wanted to talk about homelessness.

Sara Ingle, president of the board of Stone Soup, the meal service that fills a crucial niche in the homeless safety net, added her voice to those fearful of the toll winter will take on the homeless.