Corvallis Council backs massive annexation, homeless cleanups

“We can’t go back to putting people in the parks,” Napack said. “That’s just not right. I don’t condone people being moved, but we can’t allow a free for all. I’ve seen safety issues. I’ve seen piles and piles of bike parts and trash. Residents are being intimidated away from using public parks in their own neighborhoods.”

“People also have a right to live,” countered Maughan. "Please look at this issue with compassion. You don’t know what it’s like to be in their shoes. This is a hard decision and this is not going to be the end of it. We need new resources and we need a new path. Stopping the public camps is not the way to do it.”

Three additional motions were proposed following the vote on Maughan’s motion. Councilors a) unanimously backed a Chaplen motion to direct city staff to develop a system to safely store the belongings of homeless people during the day; b) unanimously backed a Shepherd motion that will increase distribution of the guidelines on homelessness that stem from the Martin Vs. Boise court decision; and c) rejected on a 5-3 vote a Chaplen motion that would have encouraged the formation of a city/county working group on shelter needs.

Marys Annexation