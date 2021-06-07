Corvallis Council acts on homeless recommendations

The Corvallis City Council signed on to the recommendations put forth by an advisory board on homelessness Monday on a night in which councilors came in for blistering public criticism from the public on the issue.

Councilors unanimously passed three motions on the recommendations of the Benton County Home, Opportunity and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE), which has been working since December, 2019 on gathering data and making suggestions on easing the city/county homelessness challenge.

The first motion accepted the HOPE recommendations (see this story at the website for the full text from HOPE). The second motion identified which policies were likely to be led by which entities. The third motion, and the only one which was discussed at any length, sought to establish the city’s top three priorities among the recommendations.

At an earlier work session councilors had reached consensus on Recommendation No. 1 on data gathering, Recommendation No. 5 on a crisis response team and Recommendation No. 7 on a resource center.

Monday, on a motion from Ward 4’s Gabe Shepherd, councilors added a fourth priority, Recommendation No. 6 on establishing a 24/7/365 sheltering system. Shepherd’s amendment passed on an 8-1 vote, with Ward 1’s Jan Napack providing the lone dissent.