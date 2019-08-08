The city of Corvallis plans to continue its discussion of installing red-light cameras at intersections.
Councilors heard a presentation from the Corvallis Police Department at a Thursday work session at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room and reached consensus that Chief Jonathan Sassaman should move ahead with a deeper dive into the issue.
All six councilors present favored going forward with the review, although no formal vote was taken. Councilors Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) both expressed concerns about the “big brother” aspects of such systems, but they both still felt it was worthwhile to continue.
Here is how the systems work, with most of the requirements a function of state law:
• A third party vendor sets up the cameras, with the city’s Public Works Department responsible for signage, both at major entrances to the city and at intersections that include cameras.
• The vendor forwards video and photographs of possible violations to the police, who make the final call on whether a ticket will be issued. The vendor would receive a maximum of $60 for each ticket that results in a fine. Those being ticketed would have the same rights as they do now as far as challenging the citation in Municipal Court. The statutory maximum for fines is $265.
Corvallis Police Chief Jonathan Sassaman emphasized that the goal would be safety improvements, not revenue generation.
A key challenge for Corvallis, should the city implement such a system, is which intersections to choose. Many of the busiest and most crash-prone intersections, such as Philomath Boulevard and 35th Street, are governed by the Oregon Department of Transportation because they are part of state highways.
Sassaman told councilors that the process to install cameras takes significantly longer at an ODOT-controlled intersection and that he only was recommending that the city look at non-ODOT corners for possible installations.
Lt. Ryan Eaton, meanwhile, noted that half of the city’s 10 most dangerous intersections, including Ninth Street at Harrison Boulevard and Ninth at Circle Boulevard, are not on state highways.
The two councilors who represent South Corvallis, Charles Maughan of Ward 2 and Hyatt Lytle of Ward 3, both supported the review even though the presence of Highway 99, which divides their wards, means little or no impact for South Town.
Albany has one red-light camera set-up, at the intersection of Queen Avenue and Geary Street. The cameras have been in place since 2006, and Sassaman said that his Albany counterpart, Mario Lattanzio, has told him that he thinks the cameras have made the intersection safer.
Cities also can add sensors that allow the cameras to check for speed as well as red-light violations, but Albany chose not to add them at Queen and Geary. Corvallis councilors did not express much interest in speed issues, especially when told that the sensors only detect speed violations of vehicles going through an intersection. Most feedback councilors and city officials receive on speeding stems from travel in neighborhoods rather than through intersections with traffic signals.