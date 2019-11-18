A four-member Corvallis City Council subcommittee has begun work on reviewing possible charter amendments for the city.
Participating in the project are Jan Napack (Ward 1), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Barbara Bull (Ward 4) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9).
The group met for the first time last Friday and will meet again at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. The committee is meeting on a somewhat accelerated schedule so that it can forward its recommendations to the full City Council by January.
The main public outreach meeting, the third session of the group, is set for Dec. 5. Committee members hope to conclude the process in four, or perhaps five, sessions.
The committee’s work follows — and will try to build on — a report produced by a community group headed for then-Ward 1 Councilor Penny York. Topics that York and the committee think are worth pursuing are annexations, the city manager hiring process, whether regular charter review should be codified, urban renewal protocols, councilor term length, the number of councilors, the ward system and councilor compensation.
The group also seems likely to address the issue of councilor vacancies. The issues came to the fore in August when Ward 7’s Bill Glassmire resigned for health reasons. The ward was without representation until Monday, when Paul Shaffer, who was elected Nov. 5, was sworn in to replace Glassmire.
You have free articles remaining.
At the initial meeting the councilors triaged the topics by looking at their technical complexity and the amount of public controversy that they were likely to produce.
They also decided to consider the five councilor-related topics as one “structure of government” category, which would be technically challenging as well as likely to produce community debate.
“When you are talking about low-hanging fruit,” said Lytle, “going from nine councilors to five would be very high on the tree.”
Several topics were added to the list, including defining conflicts of interest, clarifying how ward boundaries are drawn and making sure that the use of park land amendment, passed in May of 2017, is clear.
Bull also noted that the group needs to consider the potential benefits of any changes and the amount of staff time they might require. Also, consultations with the city attorney’s office are planned to make sure that the approaches that they are considering pass legal muster.
Councilors did not seem to be pinning their hopes on advancing all of the issues they were writing down on their wipe board, with Napack noting that taking things in “small chunks” might be the way to go.