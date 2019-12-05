Corvallis committee closes in on charter review

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Some highlights from the discussion, in which visitors York and Freborg participated just as much as the four councilors:

• York said she thinks it is far more important to pay the mayor than councilors because the workload — and expectations — are higher. Currently, the mayor receives $100 per month, with councilors serving as volunteers.

• The group reached a general consensus that it would be easier to pay councilors if there were fewer of them and that a stipend plus child care expenses incurred during meetings would probably be more popular with the public.

• One person who corresponded by email suggested three-year terms, but that concept is superseded by state law. Going to four-year terms is more likely, with staggering the terms a possibility to ensure that the group always has some veteran members. Group members also noted that one of the challenges of two-year terms is that new councilors barely have had a chance to get their feet wet when a new election comes up.