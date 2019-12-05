Corvallis committee closes in on charter review

A committee of four Corvallis councilors is closing in on finishing a report on possible amendments to the city charter.
The committee, which consists of Andrew Struthers (Ward 9), Jan Napack (Ward 1), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3) and Barbara Bull (Ward 4), met for one hour and 40 minutes Thursday at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room.
The session was designed to include feedback from the community on the work. The group reviewed emails it has received and heard from former Ward 1 Councilor Penny York and Andrew Freborg, who ran unsuccessfully for the Ward 9 seat in November 2018.
The foundation of the committee’s work stems from a report compiled by York and a group of community members. Key areas for possible amendments included: the city manager hiring process, the ward system, whether nine councilors is the right amount and compensation for the mayor and councilors.
The committee, which meets next Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Madison room, will forward its report to the full City Council in January. Any amendments approved by the council would go to the voters in November. The committee does not plan to make recommendations for actions. Instead, they will note possible paths the full council can take.
No city in Oregon has more councilors than the nine in Corvallis, while Philomath and Corvallis are the only cities in which all councilors serve two-year-terms.
Some highlights from the discussion, in which visitors York and Freborg participated just as much as the four councilors:
• York said she thinks it is far more important to pay the mayor than councilors because the workload — and expectations — are higher. Currently, the mayor receives $100 per month, with councilors serving as volunteers.
• The group reached a general consensus that it would be easier to pay councilors if there were fewer of them and that a stipend plus child care expenses incurred during meetings would probably be more popular with the public.
• One person who corresponded by email suggested three-year terms, but that concept is superseded by state law. Going to four-year terms is more likely, with staggering the terms a possibility to ensure that the group always has some veteran members. Group members also noted that one of the challenges of two-year terms is that new councilors barely have had a chance to get their feet wet when a new election comes up.
• Freborg noted that reducing the number of councilors from nine to seven would mean a significant increases in the number of voters in each ward, “which means the voice of any individual citizen is diluted.” Freborg said larger wards would make it more difficult to campaign because residents “expect you to come to their front door.”
After the public comment period the four councilors grouped possible amendments into three categories: Those that could go directly to the voters, those that might require more study and those that would need a public process or perhaps the formation of a task force.
Item that fall into the public process category included councilor compensation, mayoral compensation and government structure (ward system and number of councilors).
