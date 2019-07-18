Phase II of the Russell Gardens project has received approval from the Corvallis Planning Commission.
The second phase will add 22 lots of single-family attached and detached homes on a 3.81-acre parcel at the intersection of Southwest 53rd Street and Country Club Drive.
Commissioners voted 6-1 on Wednesday night in favor of all three applications by Legend Homes, a zone change, the creation of a subdivision and a major lot development option. The zoning will change from RS-3.5 to RS-6, with the major lot development option piece required because Legend sought variances from street alignment and block perimeter standards.
Commissioner Tom Jensen cast the lone no vote on all three applications. Kailey Kornhauser, TJ Lamkin, Jim Boeder, Carl Price, Penny York and Paul Woods voted in favor of the proposal. Commissioner Vanessa Blackstone was absent, and chair Christopher Ouellette only votes to break ties.
Commissioners held a public hearing on the proposal at their July 3 meeting but a request to hold the record open meant that no deliberations were held on that date.
The parcel is just north of phase one of the development, which consists of 46 lots on a 7-acre parcel. Homes have been completed on six of the phase one lots, with another 26 under construction. Legend Homes President Jim Chapman said that he hopes to conclude the first phase within a year.
Development of the two parcels is occurring separately because they were purchased at different times.
Three residents spoke in opposition to the proposal at the July 3 public hearing. Key concerns addressed were parking, traffic, landscape buffers and trees and stormwater issues. One resident also expressed frustration that she had not received the required public notice for phase II despite receiving one for the first phase.
In other commission action the panel tentatively approved a plan to change the start time for its meetings from 7 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pending discussions of the impact of the change on staff the new time will take effect at the Sept. 4 meeting.