Corvallis Co-op stores celebrating 50 years

First Alternative developed and implemented an online service where customers could place orders for either curbside pickup or delivery.

Genné said the system “has been a big effort and is labor-intensive but has been really successful for us and greatly appreciated by our customers who utilize it.”

Changes with face coverings, physical distancing requirements, increased sanitizing and other measures “have certainly kept us on our toes,” Genné said, “but overall we feel very proud of all our efforts to keep our staff and community safe while continuing to offer a great shopping experience.”

Lolik added that the co-op also had to eliminate all indoor seating in its cafes and suspend self-service food bars.

“A vast majority of our customers have been on board and supportive of adjusting to safety protocols and even sometimes gently remind others of the protocols that need to be followed,” Lolik said. “Periodic gaps in the supply chain have also been challenging and will continue to be so well into the new year.”

The pandemic also put the brakes on the co-op’s plans for a series of 50th anniversary celebrations.