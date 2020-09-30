 Skip to main content
Corvallis closes pool briefly because of COVID

Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis was closed briefly on Wednesday because a patron reported a positive COVID-19 test.

The city of Corvallis on Wednesday closed Osborn Aquatic Center after a pool patron advised the city that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

The patron visited the pool Wednesday morning and it was closed Wednesday afternoon.

City officials planned to implement cleaning and sanitation protocols in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The pool is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Benton County Health Department has been informed about the positive test, and the city said it will cooperate on any contact tracing that is undertaken. Pool patrons who visited Osborn on Wednesday might be contacted by the county as part of this process.

