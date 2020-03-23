Corvallis closes playgrounds, reduces transit schedule

Corvallis closes playgrounds, reduces transit schedule

  • Updated
CTS bus

A Corvallis Transit System bus is shown Monday in downtown Corvallis. Because of decreased demand CTS is operating on a reduced schedule.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

The city of Corvallis has closed all city park playgrounds as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The closure puts the city in accord with the executive order Monday by Gov. Kate Brown, which directs most Oregonians to stay home except for getting groceries or prescriptions, going to work or handling important activities such as medical appointments that cannot wait.

Corvallis also has updated the schedule of the Corvallis Transit System to reflect reduced demand. Please see https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/news?field_microsite_tid=581 for the latest update.

Also, the Corvallis Planning Commission meeting set for April 1 has been canceled. Future Planning Commission meetings will be held on an as-needed basis for the near term to conduct public hearings that are required by state law.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albany declares state of emergency
Local

Albany declares state of emergency

  • Updated

The city of Albany declared a state of emergency Wednesday night in response to COVID-19, paving the way for city funds to be used in efforts …

Dine-out ban means closure for some
Local

Dine-out ban means closure for some

  • Updated

On Monday night, the crowds just kept coming for Novak's Hungarian Restaurant. Diners flooded the dinning room and owner Karen Novak said it w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News