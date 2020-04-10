Corvallis Clinic seeking mask donations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Corvallis Clinic is asking the community to donate handmade masks after receiving a donation of filters from a local company.

Hendrix Heating and Air Conditioning, the clinic announced Friday, has donated 4,000 mask filters to be used in donated masks.

With the donated filters inserted,the masks can be used for patient-facing staff and for patients that enter Corvallis Clinic locations in Corvallis, Albany and Philomath. The donated filters from Hendrix provide a MERV 13 filter rating. These types of air filters remove a higher percentage of contaminants in the air.

The Corvallis Clinic is recommending that volunteers to follow a specific design from the Corvallis Sewing Brigade, which can be found on the group's Facebook page. This design, the clinic said, allows for rapid production, follows CDC guidance and takes into account limited supplies of certain materials.

For more information, call the Corvallis Clinic at 541-754-1374.