Corvallis Clinic offering drive-through vaccines

The Corvallis Clinic is hosting a drive-through vaccination clinic on Saturday. Folks must still have an appointment in order to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The drive-through clinic will provide shots of the Moderna COVID vaccine to eligible individuals. A follow-up clinic will be held to administer second doses on May 8.

The clinic will be located in the parking lot of the Corvallis Clinic's Aumann Building, 444 NW Elks Drive in Corvallis. The clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is available only to those who have an appointment.

While vaccine supplies last, appointments can be scheduled online at corvallisclinic.com/covidclinicscheduler. For assistance with scheduling, call 541-754-1266.

