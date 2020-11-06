Corvallis Clinic Monroe Avenue QuickCare reopens

The Corvallis Clinic has re-opened one of its urgent care facilities in Corvallis for the first time since March, the company announced Wednesday.
Corvallis QuickCare, located at 2001 NW Monroe Ave., was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the clinic reopened under adjusted hours. Services continuing to be offered include treatment of minor illnesses or injuries, administration of vaccines and physicals.
The location's new hours are Thursdays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit quickcare.clinic online.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
