Corvallis Clinic Foundation receives $11,700 donation

The Corvallis chapter of 100 People Who care has awarded $11,700 to the Corvallis Clinic Foundation.

The foundation was the winner of the latest quarterly fundraiser organized by 100 People, which works under the premise of persuading 100 people in the community to donate $100 once a quarter to a local nonprofit. The session at which the funds were awarded was on Oct. 20.

November marks the fourth consecutive quarter in which the group has exceeded 100 members participating.

A check was presented to representatives of the Corvallis Clinic Foundation on Wednesday. The foundation says it will use the money to help pay for youth mental health programs.

The 100 People Who Care group, which formed in 2017 but did not begin dispensing checks until 2019, is modeled on an experiment started in 2006 in Jackson, Michigan. The process usually involves a public gathering with snacks and pitches from nonprofits, but the coronavirus has forced the operation to work on a virtual basis in recent months.