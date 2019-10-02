A Corvallis doctor has filed a $5.25 million lawsuit against Oregon Health & Science University claiming the institution’s fertility clinic broke a promise by using his sperm to conceive 17 children against his wishes.
Bryce Cleary, who works for the Corvallis Clinic, alleges in a suit filed Wednesday that OHSU asked him to donate sperm when he was a first-year medical student in 1989 and he agreed on the condition that no more than five children would be conceived with his sperm and all of those children were supposed to be donated to women who lived outside of Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.
The suit says the OHSU also revealed enough about Cleary's identity that some of the children conceived with his sperm were able to contact him in March of 2018. Using genetic testing through Ancestry.com, multiple siblings who were conceived with Cleary’s sperm found each other. Cleary and the siblings collaborated and discovered at least 17 children were born from his sperm, the suit alleges.
“Can you imagine his shock when, after 30 years Dr. Cleary received a revelation that no less than 17 children had been born from his donations, all of which occurred here, in the state of Oregon or the Pacific Northwest,” said Christopher Best, Cleary’s attorney, in a press conference in Portland on Wednesday afternoon. “In that discovery his life and the lives of his custodial family were forever changed. OHSU committed fraud.”
Best added that Cleary was insistent on obtaining these assurances from OHSU to eliminate the chance that the children conceived with his donation would cross paths with each other, or his natural born children with his wife, either romantically or otherwise.
The lawsuit said some of the children did attend the same college, church and social circles as their siblings.
OHSU had not responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit as of press time
Best said there is no way of knowing to what extent these children have crossed paths with each other.
“That thought plagues Dr. Cleary,” he said.
Cleary said in the press conference that OHSU promised him after five children any of his sperm remaining would be used only for research.
“I was also promised the specimens would be sent to the eastern coast of the United States to further reduce any potential problems. I wanted to help people struggling with infertility and I had faith OHSU would act in a responsible manner and honor the promises… without these promises I never would have participated. I recently have become painfully aware these promises were a lie.”
Cleary said having all these children be born in Oregon has put all of them and his natural born children at unacceptable risk.
“This has caused tremendous psychological stress on both myself and my wife,” he said.
Cleary added that he was coming forward in hopes that there would be reforms to the sperm donor process.
One of the children conceived with Cleary’s sperm, Allysen Allee, spoke at the conference, saying she was able to find him by combining the donor profile she had from OHSU with information about one of Cleary’s relatives she matched with on Ancestry.com.
She said she’s expecting her third child, and it’s been overwhelming to discover more and more siblings and think that her own children will have dozens and dozens of potentially anonymous cousins all around the same age across the state.
“That’s been concerning for us," she said. "It feels like OHSU really didn’t take into consideration the fact that they were creating humans. They were reckless in this.”
Portland based KOIN broadcast the press conference live. Visit https://bit.ly/2lP8E92 to view their video of the conference.