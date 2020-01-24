Corvallis Clinic celebrates opening of QuickCare in Lebanon

The Corvallis Clinic celebrated the opening of its new Lebanon location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.
The QuickCare clinic is located at 2080 S. Santiam Highway, next to Starbucks.
“We’ve been listening for a long time to the people who live here, people who actually work for Corvallis Clinic, saying ‘When can you come to Lebanon?” said Ed Kelly, the Chief Executive Officer of Corvallis Clinic. “We talked to the community, the business community, people that live here, for a long time we’ve heard there’s demand for good primary care, easy access to medical care.”
The clinic is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. QuickCare services include treatment of minor illnesses, injuries, vaccines, preventive care, and sports physicals. They will also offer immunizations and laboratory tests such as strep, glucose levels, and urinalysis.
The clinic will serve patients two years of age and older. Infants in need of care will need to be seen elsewhere. The clinic does not offer imaging on site but can refer patients for those services, as needed.
The clinic is staffed by family nurse practitioners. They can provide immediate assistance in many instances and can direct patients for more extensive services when that is required, said Mona Goudarzian, the marketing director for Corvallis Clinic.
“If you do need to see a specialty provider from the QuickCare appointment, you come in and one of our nurse practitioners sees that we need to see you further, they can refer right over to the Corvallis Clinic,” Goudarzian said. “It’s all about access and convenience.”
Staffing the clinic with nurse practitioners allows the QuickCare to offer lower rates for an office visit than would be possible in a clinic staffed by physicians. This is an important consideration when many people must pay out of pocket due to a lack of insurance or because of their deductible, Kelly said, adding that the clinic does work with all insurance plans.
Corvallis Clinic is a physician-owned medical group and has been in operation for more than 70 years. It operates at 11 mid-valley locations in Corvallis, Philomath, Albany and now Lebanon.
“We’re also looking at expansion farther north in the next year or so,” Kelly said.
Corvallis Clinic may not be done expanding in Lebanon. There is additional space available in the plaza where the QuickCare is located and the company is considering its options.
“Lebanon was our first priority and we may expand here as well, move into primary care. Lebanon is a key area for us for growth. Lebanon is growing,” Kelly said.