Corvallis Clinic celebrates opening of QuickCare in Lebanon

“If you do need to see a specialty provider from the QuickCare appointment, you come in and one of our nurse practitioners sees that we need to see you further, they can refer right over to the Corvallis Clinic,” Goudarzian said. “It’s all about access and convenience.”

Staffing the clinic with nurse practitioners allows the QuickCare to offer lower rates for an office visit than would be possible in a clinic staffed by physicians. This is an important consideration when many people must pay out of pocket due to a lack of insurance or because of their deductible, Kelly said, adding that the clinic does work with all insurance plans.

Corvallis Clinic is a physician-owned medical group and has been in operation for more than 70 years. It operates at 11 mid-valley locations in Corvallis, Philomath, Albany and now Lebanon.

“We’re also looking at expansion farther north in the next year or so,” Kelly said.

Corvallis Clinic may not be done expanding in Lebanon. There is additional space available in the plaza where the QuickCare is located and the company is considering its options.

“Lebanon was our first priority and we may expand here as well, move into primary care. Lebanon is a key area for us for growth. Lebanon is growing,” Kelly said.

