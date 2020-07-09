Corvallis city services bills reduced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corvallis residents, businesses and nonprofits are seeing lower city services bills this month.

The bill historically has included water, stormwater, wastewater, transit service, urban forestry, streets and sidewalks. In November 2018 a public safety fee was added.

The public safety fee included $1.2 million that represented the city’s share of the cost of the countywide 911 emergency dispatch service. But when voters approved a new 911 emergency dispatch service taxing district last November, the city promised to reduce the public safety fee to offset the new income from the district and prevent "double dipping."

Thus, beginning with July bills, average residential customers are seeing reductions of $4.27 per month, approximately $3.40 from the police portion of the public safety fee and 87 cents from the fire component.

The city services bill is paid by anyone in town that has a water meter, which includes churches, residents, Oregon State University and Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0