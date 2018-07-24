Police arrested Corvallis City Councilor Mark Page on Saturday for allegedly threatening his brother-in-law with a loaded handgun, according to a police report.
Page, 47, was booked into the Benton County Jail.
According to the police report, officers were called about 10 p.m. to a house on the 5300 block of Southwest Touchstone Place for a domestic dispute. Dispatchers told police a woman had called saying “there was a man with a gun” and that the woman was in distress and hard to understand, the report states.
During the investigation, officers determined Page had started a physical altercation with his brother-in-law, Steven Robison, according to the report. The men separated and Page retrieved a loaded handgun, pointed it at Robison and chased Robison around a car in the driveway while stating “I’m gonna put two in you tonight” and “I’m gonna kill you,” the report states.
Robison’s wife was standing next to the car at the time, according to the report. Page’s two children and Robison’s seven children also witnessed the incident, the report states.
Page remained in jail Monday, when a special prosecutor in the case filed charges against him. Page is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony, as well as menacing constituting domestic violence, harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. Each of those charges are misdemeanors.
On Monday afternoon, Page appeared via videoconferencing from the jail for his arraignment in Benton County Circuit Court. Judge Matthew Donohue granted Page’s request for a court-appointed attorney and ordered Page to pay $381 toward defense attorney Tom Hill’s services. Hill entered not guilty pleas to the charges on his client’s behalf.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Shannon Sullivan, who spoke at the hearing via telephone, asked Donohue to impose security in the case. Sullivan said she was concerned about the safety of Page’s brother-in-law. She said that Page has no criminal convictions on his record.
Hill said that Robison lives in Idaho, so there would be limited contact between the two if Page was released from jail. Page told the court that Robison had been in town visiting and staying at his home.
Donohue decided to release Page from jail since the alleged victim lives out of state and since Page has no criminal history and has significant ties to the community. The judge ordered Page to have no contact with his brother-in-law and not to possess any firearms or other dangerous weapons. Page was released from jail following the hearing. The next hearing in the case is set for Aug. 27.
Page was elected to the City Council in November 2016.
In March of this year, Page announced plans to run for the Benton County Board of Commissioners seat being vacated by the retiring Anne Schuster. In May, Page finished sixth in a six-person race for the Democratic nomination.
Page’s chances may have been hurt by a story in the Gazette-Times about his past. In a story published April 22, the newspaper reported that Page owed $140,000 in back child support payments; that the Department of Veterans Affairs disputes his claim to have been officially designated “unemployable”; that he has a domestic violence incident on his record; and that Kansas State University has no record of the bachelor’s degree he claims to have earned.
Page says he is making payments on his child support debt based on his income; that he is appealing the “unemployable” designation; that the domestic violence conviction was dismissed after he completed anger management classes; and that he received a certificate of completion for his Kansas State coursework, but it was stolen.
Page has moved out of Ward 8 and into Ward 1, but because he is in the final third of his two-year term, he will retain his seat. When a new councilor is elected for Ward 8 in the Nov. 6 election, that person will be sworn in at the first post-council meeting after the election is certified. Page has not announced whether he plans to run for the council in his new ward.
Reporter James Day contributed to this report.
