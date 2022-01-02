Corvallis city council to consider spending $30K on abandoned RVs

The Corvallis City Council holds its first meeting of 2022 at 6 p.m. Monday.

Individuals can sign up to monitor the virtual session at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/970401894354020368.

Councilors are expected to return to an item on illegal camp cleanups and abandoned recreational vehicles that it briefly considered at its Dec. 20 session. The item was in the consent agenda at the earlier meeting, but Ward 6 Councilor Laurie Chaplen requested that the measure be pulled from that section of the meeting to give it “full consideration.”

Consent agenda items are usually considered without discussion and are voted on in one motion.

The measure, which will be considered Monday in the new business section of the agenda, calls for allocating $30,000 in council discretionary funds to pay for towing and disposal of abandoned recreational vehicles and camping trailers.

The Corvallis Police Department has identified 11 vehicles that are in various stages of the “abandoned auto” process, although Chief Nick Hurley noted in the staff report “that not all of them will end up being towed.”

If approved the allocation will leave approximately $30,000 in the discretionary fund. Added to a previously Parks and Recreation Department expenditure of $15,000 that means $45,000 in city funds have been spent on homeless camp cleanups in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

In other items councilors:

• Will consider initiating a land development code and comprehensive plan text amendment that would allow Oregon State University to move forward with plans to modify some on-campus streets.

• Will consider removing a planned development overlay from property on Northwest Mirador Place. Approval of the removal would make it easier for property owners to move forward with a small apartment complex that has been long proposed for the 0.81-acre parcel.

• Will discuss the initiation of renewal talks with Northwest Natural concerning the utility's franchise agreement with the city. The agreement is set to expire Jan. 1, 2023, with city officials hoping to conclude negotiations on a new deals by December.

• Will hear from City Manager Mark Shepard on the annual setting of the city's transit operations fee, which is tied to gas prices in Oregon. The average price in Oregon was $3.44 per gallon in 2021, which means the fee, which is paid by single-family residential customers, will rise from $2.75 per month to $3.44 per month, effective Feb. 1. Revenues from the fee help run transit operations.

