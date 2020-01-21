Corvallis City Council receives earful on safety

The board made five recommendations to the council. They were: to adopt a "vision zero" policy, which emphasizes the responsibilities of all road users; to increase police funding to support crosswalk enforcement in South Corvallis; to upgrade the flashing lights at crossings on Third Street; complete the proposed multiuse path from the Marys River to Crystal Lake Drive; and work with the Oregon Department of Transportation on traffic calming measures on the highway.

“As of today, none of the five have happened,” Gillespie said. “Please act before this happens again. There is a lot that you can do, but it’s too late for Eric Austin and Rhiana Daniel and a lot of people in this town. People are in pain.”

Rebecka Weinsteiger, a housing official and longtime South Corvallis community organizer, was leaving the South Co-op with her 8-year-old son at about 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 8. Unable to make a left turn onto Third because of the traffic she turned north on the highway and doubled back to the southbound lanes using B Street. She came upon an emergency scene.

“I arrived right when the motorist was getting out his car and people were putting blankets on Rhiana,” she said. “I could have been that motorist. It could have been my child.”