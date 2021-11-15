Corvallis City Council: Idea of paying mayor and councilors draws praise

The Corvallis City Council heard a report of a task force of Budget Commission citizen members on possible compensation for mayor and council members at its virtual meeting Monday night.

The task force recommends spending approximately $30,000 annually to pay the mayor $425 per month, council officers between $275 and $325 per month and the remaining seven councilors $225 apiece.

No vote was taken on the issue, although councilors generally offered praise for the idea. Dec. 6 is the likely date for a decision on the plan.

Mayor Biff Traber currently receives $100 per month, with councilors only receiving some expenses.

“The task force views a stipend, in part, as recognition of and appreciation for all the time, heart, effort and energy volunteer citizens put into serving as councilors and mayor,” said Curtis Wright, chair of the task force.

"More important, the task force sees a stipend as removing barriers to serving — costs such as childcare, high-speed internet, coffees or luncheon meetings with constituents, attendance at for-a-good-cause community events, and more. The recommended stipend, modest as it is, will make it a little more economically feasible for more citizens to consider serving as a councilor or mayor. It’s another positive step toward diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Ward 4’s Gabe Shepherd agreed that compensation is an equity issue and said he hoped the program would lead to a council that represents a broader cross-section of the community.

Ward 5’s Charlyn Ellis said that she was not opposed to the idea but that she preferred that the issue go to the voters. Ward 7’s Paul Shaffer, meanwhile, pointed out that the system does give elected officials the power to opt out.

If approved, the system would not go into effect until after the next general election because of state conflict-of-interest laws.

In other City Council action:

• Councilors voted 9-0 in favor of a resolution that supports the transgender community and recognizes Saturday as transgender Day of Remembrance. During the discussion on the resolution, which was spearheaded by Ward 2’s Charles Maughan and Shepherd, a Nov. 5 incident at a Corvallis convenience story in which a suspect has been charged with a bias crime was referenced, although the incident was not named directly in the resolution.

• Municipal Judge Larry W. Blake Jr. was on hand to swear in Tracey Yee as the new councilor in Ward 8. Yee ran unopposed and won 96% of the vote in the Nov. 2 special election. Yee, a retired Oregon State University human resources administrator and former chair of the Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board (CIDAB), replaces Ed Junkins.

Junkins resigned from the council on June 21 to take a position at the University of Notre Dame, his alma mater. The absence of Junkins left the council with eight members for nine meetings, from July 5 through Nov. 1.

The special election that elevated Yee to the council also included a charter amendment that is aimed at reducing the amount of time that the council is not to full strength. Measure 2-132, which passed with more than 60% of the vote, calls for filling vacancies within 60 days via a council vote after nominations from the ward and a public hearing.

• New rates for Republic Services trash and recycling services were announced. Effective Jan. 1 residential rates will rise 3.96%, commercial accounts will go up 3.69% and industrial customers will see a 3.56% increase. The rate increase for a 35-gallon trash cart for a residential customer will go up 91 cents per month.

According to the franchise agreement between Republic and the city, councilor approval is required for rate increases only when they exceed 4%. Thus, Republic only had to advise the council of their intent and no vote was taken.

• In unanimously passing its consent agenda of items that require little or no debate the council approved the allocation of $45,000 in construction excise tax funds to Corvallis Housing First for its Third Street Commons homeless residence project at the former Corvallis Budget Inn on Highway 99W in South Corvallis.

The tax, approved by the Council in November 2016, charges 1% of the improvement value on residential construction and 1.5% on commercial and industrial. The money raised, about $500,000 to $600,000 per year, must be used for affordable housing projects.

• Roberta Smith was voted onto the city’s Planning Commission on a 5-4 vote ahead of Mike Steed. Smith will replace Erik Haunold, who was voted onto the commission at the Nov. 1 meeting but had to bow out for personal reasons. Smith fills a term that expires June 30, 2022, although she can choose to apply to retain the slot on the land-use advisory body for another three years.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

