Corvallis City Council backs managed camping and RV site

The Corvallis City Council continued its focus on homelessness at Monday night’s remote meeting.
Councilors passed six motions on the topic, which consumed approximately two-and-a-half hours of the meeting. The session was approaching its fourth hour as the Gazette-Times’ presstime neared.
Here is a summary of the council action:
• Councilors voted 9-0 to support the establishment of a managed camp on city park land near the BMX track off of Southeast Chapman Place. The Unity Shelter coalition will work to implement the plan, with approximately $125,000 in CARES Act federal funding. The funds must be spent by the end of the year. The site is separated from the men's cold weather homeless shelter by the new multiuse path.
• Councilors voted 9-0 to continue to allow RV and car camping at Pioneer Park and add portable toilets, hand-washing stations and trash pickup. The growing “RV City” is at approximately 20 vehicles and counting.
• Councilors voted 9-0 to post signs and notices aimed at preventing the Pioneer Park campers from parking too closely to the Marys River because of potential environmental issues.
• Councilors voted 5-4 on a motion identifying which categories of illegal campsites will be posted or cleaned up. These include those in riparian and natural areas, in public parking lots, within 50 feet of a playground, on all city-owned property except parks and in city right-of-way.
• Councilors then added via an 8-1 vote the OK to post campers who violate the 48-hour limit on on-street parking.
• Councilors concluded their actions with an 8-1 vote that mandates “geographical equity” with regard to how camping emergencies such as this one are handled in the future.
Earlier in the meeting Shawn Collins of Unity Shelter updated councilors on possible approaches to the managed camp near the men’s shelter. Collins showed a map that featured 24 spaces that would be 20-feet by 20-feet, with tents on raised wooden platforms. Portable restrooms, a hand-washing center and bike storage would be built near Southeast Chapman Place. All of the infrastructure would be north and/or east of the recently opened new multiuse path.
At previous meetings Collins has noted that the camp might cost as much as $250,000. Monday night he indicated that about $95,000 would pay for the amenities, with staffing accounting for the remainder.
In other developments:
Advisory boards: Councilors passed a pair of motions on the restructuring proposal for the city’s advisory boards and commissions. One motion calls for city staff to come back with direction on possible code changes required and the second links the city approach to the issue to that of the International for Public Participation (IAP2).
Further action on the recommendations of an ad-hoc committee of councilors and city staff will have to wait until next year. The issue already has been discussed for two years, at eight council meetings and work sessions and via eight meetings since July of the ad-hoc group.
Up next: This was the final full City Council meeting of 2020. The new council, including Gabe Shepherd in Ward 4 and Laurie Chaplen in Ward 6, will be sworn in Jan. 4. At that meeting councilors also will elect a council president and vice president.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
