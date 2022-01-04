Corvallis City Council approves $30K in spending to remove abvandoned RVs

The Corvallis City Council unanimously allocated $30,000 for the Corvallis Police Department to use to remove abandoned/disabled recreational vehicles from city streets.

The discussion and vote followed a report from Corvallis Police Chief Nick Hurley, who said his department currently is working on nine RV cases. The city removed five such vehicles in 2019, none in 2020 (when illegal camping enforcement was suspended) and 12 in 2021.

A portion of the debate focused on how to fund the effort

The council's motion calls for the funding to be split equally between mayor-City Council discretionary funds and $15,000 from the general fund contingency fund.

The original resolution called for all $30,000 to be allocated from mayor-council discretionary funds, but several councilors expressed concerns about the council paying the full cost.

Ward 4’s Gabriel Shepard moved to amend the motion and split the allocation. The amendment passed on a 7-2 vote, with Jan Napack (Ward 1) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) voting in opposition.

In other business councilors:

• Unanimously approved receipt of a public art piece that will be placed in the new second-floor area of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library when the construction is completed in March. The piece, called "She Rose from the Sea," was created by Corvallis native Dale Donovan and Kalapuya elder Don Day of Stayton.

The piece is intended to be floor-standing and is made of clay tile, petrified wood and arrow heads that decorate a cedar image of Marys Peak. The piece was purchased by the Marys Peak Alliance and the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club and is being donated to the library.

• Initiated a process that could allow Oregon State University to move forward with plans to modify some on-campus streets. Councilors responded positively to OSU’s report on the issue, which noted the key goals of improving connections for bikes, pedestrians and buses while continuing to provide access to service vehicles.

“We want to make it easier for people to get to and around campus without using a private vehicle,” said Bob Richardson, the university’s land use manager, “and this ties in with the city’s goals as well.”

• Unanimously made it easier to develop a property on Northwest Mirador Place. The action will give developers more flexibility in how they move forward with a small apartment complex that has been long proposed for the 0.81-acre parcel.

• Heard a report from City Manager Mark Shepard on the annual setting of the city's transit operations fee, which is tied to gas prices in Oregon. The average price in Oregon was $3.44 per gallon in 2021, which means the fee will rise from $2.75 per month to $3.44 per month, effective Feb. 1. The projected $204,000 in additional fee revenue brings the annual total from the fee to $895,300. The total operating budget for the transit system is $4.7 million in this fiscal year.

• Shepard also noted the initiation of renewal talks with Northwest Natural concerning the utility's franchise agreement with the city. The agreement is set to expire Jan. 1 with city officials hoping to conclude negotiations on a new deal by December. NW Natural currently pays the city $600,000 per year, which represents 5% of gross sales to customers within the service area.

Councilors and the staff report both noted the need to keep in mind concerns about greenhouse gas emissions from natural gas. Dozens of communities nationwide have banned natural gas infrastructure in new development.

