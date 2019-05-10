A pair of physicians active in the health care reform movement will speak at the next City Club of Corvallis meeting.
Portland anesthesiologist Samuel Metz and Mike Huntington, a retired radiation oncologist from Corvallis, will address the politics of health care reform and examine the differences between health care delivery in the United States and other countries.
Both men have been involved in various organizations promoting health care reform, including the Mad as Hell Doctors, Physicians for a National Health Program and Health Care for All-Oregon.
The event will take place at noon on Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis.
There is no charge to attend, but lunch is available at a cost of $10 for City Club members or $15 for non-members. To reserve lunch, send an email to info@cityclubofcorvallis.org.