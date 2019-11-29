{{featured_button_text}}
Corvallis Christmas Parade 1

Mark Tarasawa and fellow First Alternative Co-Op employees push decorated shopping carts down the street during the 2018 Corvallis Christmas Parade.

 Amanda Loman for Mid-Valley Media (File, 2018)

The Corvallis Community Christmas Parade begins at 7 p.m. today in downtown Corvallis.

The route begins at Washington Street and travels north on Fourth Street and ends at Jackson. It will be followed by a performance of carols by the Leslie Family at the Benton County Courthouse.

Event highlights include multiple dog and horse groups, bicyclists from the Corvallis Bicycle Collective, family- and community-made floats, and Santa riding a Corvallis Fire Department ladder truck.

Visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/corvallis/page-9.php for more information.

