The Corvallis Community Christmas Parade begins at 7 p.m. today in downtown Corvallis.
The route begins at Washington Street and travels north on Fourth Street and ends at Jackson. It will be followed by a performance of carols by the Leslie Family at the Benton County Courthouse.
You have free articles remaining.
Event highlights include multiple dog and horse groups, bicyclists from the Corvallis Bicycle Collective, family- and community-made floats, and Santa riding a Corvallis Fire Department ladder truck.
Visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/corvallis/page-9.php for more information.