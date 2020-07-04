Corvallis chief retires after 32 years on force

In the late 1980s, fresh out of what was then Southern Oregon State College, Jonathan Sassaman returned home to Beaverton, where he got a job loading boxes of sneakers into trucks for Avia, one of the companies that was revolutionizing athletic shoes.
Sassaman, who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from SOSC, quickly realized his future lay elsewhere.
“There’s gotta be more to life than this,” he said, and he started applying for law enforcement jobs.
He received two offers, one from Multnomah County and the other from the Corvallis Police Department.
As he told the story on Monday, you could see the smile on Sassaman’s face even through his mask.
“I’m going to be wise,” he recalled thinking. “I’m going to come to Corvallis.”
And he never looked back.
Thirty-two years later, Sassaman has just retired from the only job he had post-sneaker loading. Sassaman, 55, worked his way up through the CPD ranks, became chief in 2012 and turned over the top spot in the department to Capt. Nick Hurley, effective Wednesday.
“After I graduated, I had to figure life out,” he said. “I landed here as a 22-year-old kid. I was scared to death.”
Hope and inspiration
The walls were mostly bare in Sassaman’s office during the interview because his photos and plaques already were packed. But on the white board were two words: “hope” and “inspiration.”
“We were using those terms in a staff discussion,” Sassaman said. “This is a very difficult time in our country, a very challenging time. People need to feel hope, and they need to be inspired.”
Like most Americans, Sassaman was horrified when he saw the May video of George Floyd dying with a Minneapolis officer’s knee on his neck.
“We had the same reaction everybody else had about what took place in Minneapolis,” Sassaman said. “But we are not Minneapolis and we are not the Minneapolis Police Department. If they blanket us in with them, is that unfair? Yes.
“We view ourselves as the guardians of Corvallis. First and foremost we are here to defend the constitutional rights of every community member. We take a different approach. Our job is to protect people’s right to demonstrate. People have the right to express themselves. Let’s give people a safe space in a tough time.”
Corvallis experienced a series of rallies, marches and informational events following the Floyd incident. Every one of them was peaceful. No tear gas. No damaged property.
And it wasn’t just blind luck, Sassaman said. The streets were safe, he said, because of the hiring and training the CPD does and by having its policies and practices scrutinized at the highest level.
“When we recruit people, we are looking for emotional intelligence, relational intelligence and problem-solving skills,” Sassaman said. “How somebody thinks is important. They know who they are. They are serving others, and it resonates in every part of their body.”
Accreditation
Year after year CPD is among the highest-ranked departments in Oregon by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Its CALEA accreditation, which goes back to 1995, means that the department’s policies and training are certified at the highest level.
Sassaman has a full-time staffer, Laurie Jackson, who works solely on departmental training, policies and the requirements of CALEA. It was such an important piece of the puzzle for Sassaman that he gave up a lieutenant’s slot in his budget so that he could hire Jackson.
The CALEA audits are brutal. Outside auditors flood the building, look at files, talk to staffers and do ride-alongs.
“Are our staff doing what they are supposed to do connected with these policies?” Sassaman said. “When you have that kind of structure … accreditation is more than a plaque on the wall. It’s an independent, constructive analysis of us, and that should make people confident in us.
“Every chief should have his feet to the fire to make sure he’s doing things the right way.”
Accomplishments
When asked to note achievements he is most proud of during his tenure, Sassaman notes the move toward community policing that was made possible by a public safety fee imposed by the Corvallis City Council and two voter-approved measures, a local option property tax levy and a 911 emergency dispatch service taxing district. The force has grown from 53 sworn officers to 75 during his eight years.
Sassaman was able to hire three community livability officers with the levy funds, and Oregon State University paid for three more, allowing for a five-officer unit with then-Sgt. Joel Goodwin in charge.
Members of the group would meet with virtually anybody at any time. They went to city councilor ward meetings, talked with neighborhood groups, answered questions at local coffee shops, participated in “Welcome Week” at OSU, and served on city committees and panels. They advised Parks and Recreation on how to prevent crime through environmental design. They rode beats on bikes and focused on educating community members rather than citing or arresting them.
“Community policing is paramount today,” Sassaman said. “That livability team really set the tone and impacted the people of Corvallis. And the contribution from OSU really showed how much they believed in the importance of the work.”
The future
When asked why he was retiring, Sassaman noted that he made the decision more than a year ago.
“If you are a captain or a chief, this job is seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” he said. “There is no such thing as a day off or a vacation. My family has sacrificed for me for many years, and it’s time for me to be present for them ... 32 years is a lot of years in this business.”
Sassaman said he would be surprised if he never works again. "There will be another chapter of something. I will rest for a bit and see what the next chapter looks like.”
In the meantime he has plans for family-related trips, hopes to be watching sports in the near future, has promised his wife he will improve his cooking and has a dream vacation percolating … a trip to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series.
“Preferably with the Beavers playing,” he said.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116.
