Corvallis campers move back into Pioneer Park

The RV and car camping facility in Corvallis’ Pioneer Park has reopened.
Parks and Recreation Department employees began admitting campers Tuesday morning, one week after the lot was cleared to allow time to stripe the lot, add amenities and use an application process to ensure that all campers have local ties.
By noon Tuesday two RVs already were in their numbered slots, and Jason Quick, the owner of a third RV, had stopped by to pick up his permit and forms. Quick, who owns a 45-foot motorhome, has been staying at the Benton Oaks RV Campground at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
Financial support from family members took care of the Benton Oaks fees, and Quick said he plans to move back to Pioneer Park in the next couple of days.
“We don’t have that much stuff to take care of,” he said.
Quick also complimented the city on the amenities that were added, including hand-washing stations, portable restrooms and trash dumpsters.
“It’s a whole lot better than what it was,” Quick said.
The camping population had reached more than two dozen vehicles in mid-December when the city decided to step in. The key concerns were the proximity of many of the campers to the Marys River and the fact that many of the campers had come to the park from outside Corvallis after it had become common knowledge that the city was not enforcing camping codes.
Parks and Recreation employees have posted no parking signs at the edge of the multiuse path that separates the parking lot from the river.
Most of the parking lot has been striped to establish 15 25-by-50-foot stalls for RVs and nine 15-by-15 spaces for car campers.
Parks & Rec painted in the lines last week but had to redo them this week and add chalk because the rain washed away the lines.
“This is a rough time of the year to try to keep markings on the ground,” said Matt Rouleau, parks lead worker, who was on hand Tuesday to help check in campers and make sure they are occupying the correct spots.
Rouleau said that applications have been approved for nine RV campers and three car campers.
The city still is accepting applications, said Meredith Petit, director of Parks and Recreation.
The applications included a background check, although Community Development Director Paul Bilotta, whose department has been working closely with Parks & Rec on the citywide camping issues, said that the checks were “not very strict.”
“(We) are looking for a history that could interfere with the camp's success, the safety of other campers and compatibility with other park activities such as a background with the highest levels of sex offenses and person on person crimes, such as felony assault, etc.,” Bilotta said.
“Someone with a 10-year-old burglary case, traffic offenses etc. would be approved. We had to balance between trying to provide important shelter opportunity while also maintaining some level of safety for the campers and broader communities.”
Emptying the lot to upgrade the site took some effort. Petit said that about four or five vehicles remained Dec. 29, a day after the deadline, but “community members rallied together to assist those with relocating their trailers.”
Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard addressed the camping issue Monday at the first session of the new City Council term.
Shepard said that it appears that some of the Pioneer Park campers have migrated to Crystal Lake and Willamette Park. The Gazette-Times stopped at Crystal Lake and found five RVs in the parking lot.
Shepard also offered an update on the planned managed camping facility near the men’s cold weather homeless shelter on Southeast Chapman Place. The council at its Dec. 7 meeting authorized the city to spend about $125,000 in federal CARES Act funding to establish the camp, which will include tents on raised wooden platforms and perimeter fencing.
Shepard said that shelter officials have taped out the perimeter of the camp, while noting that a half dozen or so RVs in the area will have to be moved.
The CARES Act funding originally had a deadline that required it to be spent by Dec. 31, but Shepard said that the city had received permission to extend that into January. He said that the camp might be ready to open by mid-January.
Organizers still are looking for more funding. Shawn Collins of Unity Shelter, who built the proposal for the camp, had projected $250,000 would be needed to pull off the project.
